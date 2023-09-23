trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665984
India Beats Australia 1st ODI Series: Team India becomes the boss of all three formats!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Before the World Cup 2023, Team India showed its strength and defeated Australia by 5 wickets in the first ODI match played in Mohali. Australia is considered to be the most dangerous ODI team in any corner of the world and Team India has broken the arrogance of the Kangaroos by defeating them in the first ODI match played in Mohali. Before the World Cup 2023, Team India has shown Australia why it is the strongest contender to become the world champion.
DNA: Opposition's 'OBC' bet on 'Women Reservation'
play icon15:12
DNA: Opposition's 'OBC' bet on 'Women Reservation'
DNA: Why are US-Canada bent on accusing India?
play icon11:57
DNA: Why are US-Canada bent on accusing India?
DNA: Time Bank will remove loneliness of the elderly
play icon2:14
DNA: Time Bank will remove loneliness of the elderly
DNA: Why did China stop the entry of 3 players from Arunachal?
play icon9:17
DNA: Why did China stop the entry of 3 players from Arunachal?
DNA: Iran's rulers 'active' regarding hijab
play icon6:12
DNA: Iran's rulers 'active' regarding hijab

