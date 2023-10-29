trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681769
India Beats England World Cup 2023 Live Update: India's victory over England

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
India Beats England World Cup 2023 Live Update: Team India has defeated England in its next match of the World Cup being played in India. Batting first, India scored 229 runs losing 9 wickets in 50 overs and set a target of 230 runs for England to win. Rohit Sharma scored the highest score of 87 runs, while Suryakumar Yadav played an inning of 49 runs. In response to which England's batting flopped badly. Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav bowled brilliantly for India. India defeated England by 100 runs. This is India's sixth consecutive victory in the World Cup 2023. Understand the meaning of this victory from former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and former Indian batsman Akash Chopra in 'The Cricket Show'.
