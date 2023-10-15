trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675582
India beats Paksitan 2023: Shoaib Akhtar got trapped by tweeting

|Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
India beats Pakistan 2023 ODI World Cup Live Updates: In the World Cup match being played between India and Pakistan, India has defeated Pakistan badly. Pakistan had given India a target of 192 runs to win. Which India achieved by losing only three wickets. Rohit Sharma batted brilliantly for India. In bowling, Kuldeep Yadav bowled brilliantly. Apart from this, Mohammad Siraj had given the first blow to Pakistan. Understand the complete analysis of the match from Shoaib Akhtar and Aakash Chopra.
