NewsVideos

India can sustain another pandemic-like situation easily without doing any work for 1 year: MoS Ajay Bhatt

|Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt on November 02 inaugurated MET and HTS 2022 in Mumbai, and said that according to the estimation for the new census, India will cross China or will be its equal. The MoS also said that because of India’s management, India can sustain another pandemic-like situation easily without doing any work for 1 year. “In our new census that will come, it is being estimated that we will cross China or come equal. In such a situation our management is that even if we do not work for 1 year, we can eat and drink comfortably,” the MoS said.

All Videos

Gujarat Election 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi told the formula to compete with BJP
9:8
Gujarat Election 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi told the formula to compete with BJP
BJP National President JP Nadda says party will form govt in Gujarat with big majority
16:31
BJP National President JP Nadda says party will form govt in Gujarat with big majority
Desh Superfast: Gujarat Assembly polls to be held in 2 phases on December 1 & 5
9:16
Desh Superfast: Gujarat Assembly polls to be held in 2 phases on December 1 & 5
Congress took a jibe at the Election Commission, the Election Commission responded
8:51
Congress took a jibe at the Election Commission, the Election Commission responded
Politicians engaged in targeting each other after the announcement of the dates of Gujarat elections
4:48
Politicians engaged in targeting each other after the announcement of the dates of Gujarat elections

Trending Videos

9:8
Gujarat Election 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi told the formula to compete with BJP
16:31
BJP National President JP Nadda says party will form govt in Gujarat with big majority
9:16
Desh Superfast: Gujarat Assembly polls to be held in 2 phases on December 1 & 5
8:51
Congress took a jibe at the Election Commission, the Election Commission responded
4:48
Politicians engaged in targeting each other after the announcement of the dates of Gujarat elections