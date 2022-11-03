India can sustain another pandemic-like situation easily without doing any work for 1 year: MoS Ajay Bhatt

| Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt on November 02 inaugurated MET and HTS 2022 in Mumbai, and said that according to the estimation for the new census, India will cross China or will be its equal. The MoS also said that because of India’s management, India can sustain another pandemic-like situation easily without doing any work for 1 year. “In our new census that will come, it is being estimated that we will cross China or come equal. In such a situation our management is that even if we do not work for 1 year, we can eat and drink comfortably,” the MoS said.