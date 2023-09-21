trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665089
India Canada News: Strong action against Khalistani in Punjab

|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Canada vs India: Punjab Police has taken strong action against Khalistan, Punjab Police is conducting raids to arrest those close to Goldie Brar. This action, which is going on in all the districts, will continue till 2 pm. A report in the matter will be submitted to ADGP at 5 pm. Earlier, NIA had taken a big action, NIA has announced reward on 5 Khalistanis including Babbar Khalsa terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu. Let us tell you that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said in the country's Parliament that Indian agents were involved in the murder of terrorist Hardeep Singh.
