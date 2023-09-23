trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666234
India Canada News: Trudeau's countdown begins!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
India Canada News: The Prime Minister of Canada has come out in support of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Justin Trudeau is constantly under question. Meanwhile, big news is coming out from Canada. According to a survey, 60 percent of the public says that Justin Trudeau should leave the post of PM.
