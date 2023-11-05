trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684540
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India-Canada Row: Indian Envoy Confronts Canada, Demands Proof Of Nijjar's Murder

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
As Canada was unable to produce proof of India's complicity in Nijjar's murder, the diplomatic gulf between the two countries grew even more acute. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau charged that India had killed terrorist from Khalistani, Hardeep Nijjar, a Canadian citizen.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi Offers Prayers At Chandragiri Jain Temple, Took Blessings Of Saint Vidhya Sagar Maharaj
Play Icon0:49
PM Modi Offers Prayers At Chandragiri Jain Temple, Took Blessings Of Saint Vidhya Sagar Maharaj
Nepal Earthquake News: People forced to spend night on the streets after earthquake in Nepal
Play Icon2:15
Nepal Earthquake News: People forced to spend night on the streets after earthquake in Nepal
Delhi Pollution: From Sprinklers To Multivitamins, Delhi Zoo's Preventive Steps To Hydrate Animal
Play Icon4:36
Delhi Pollution: From Sprinklers To Multivitamins, Delhi Zoo's Preventive Steps To Hydrate Animal
Israel-Hamas War: Protesters In US Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza Amid Israel's Offensive On Hamas
Play Icon3:45
Israel-Hamas War: Protesters In US Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza Amid Israel's Offensive On Hamas
World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain's Special Message On Virat Kohli's Birthday | IND Vs SA
Play Icon2:1
World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain's Special Message On Virat Kohli's Birthday | IND Vs SA

Trending Videos

PM Modi Offers Prayers At Chandragiri Jain Temple, Took Blessings Of Saint Vidhya Sagar Maharaj
play icon0:49
PM Modi Offers Prayers At Chandragiri Jain Temple, Took Blessings Of Saint Vidhya Sagar Maharaj
Nepal Earthquake News: People forced to spend night on the streets after earthquake in Nepal
play icon2:15
Nepal Earthquake News: People forced to spend night on the streets after earthquake in Nepal
Delhi Pollution: From Sprinklers To Multivitamins, Delhi Zoo's Preventive Steps To Hydrate Animal
play icon4:36
Delhi Pollution: From Sprinklers To Multivitamins, Delhi Zoo's Preventive Steps To Hydrate Animal
Israel-Hamas War: Protesters In US Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza Amid Israel's Offensive On Hamas
play icon3:45
Israel-Hamas War: Protesters In US Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza Amid Israel's Offensive On Hamas
World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain's Special Message On Virat Kohli's Birthday | IND Vs SA
play icon2:1
World Cup 2023: Nasser Hussain's Special Message On Virat Kohli's Birthday | IND Vs SA
India,