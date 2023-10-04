trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670591
India Canada Tension: India's big action against Canada, 40 diplomats ordered to leave India

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 07:22 AM IST
India Canada Latest News: A big statement by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has come out amid the India-Canada dispute. Trudeau said he does not want to escalate the dispute with India, let us tell you that India has ordered 40 Canadian diplomats to leave India by October 10.
