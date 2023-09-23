trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666076
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India-Canada Tensions: Justin Trudeau Responds To Query Regarding His Accusations Against India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
India-Canada diplomatic relations are on a brink of collapse after Trudeau’s allegations against India. He alleged India’s involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudeau claimed of having “credible allegations of potential link between agents of India in killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar”.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chandrayaan-3: Devotees In UP’s Moradabad Offer Special Prayer To Lord Ganesh For Pragyan Rover
play icon1:56
Chandrayaan-3: Devotees In UP’s Moradabad Offer Special Prayer To Lord Ganesh For Pragyan Rover
PM Modi LIVE: Big change in the laws of the country, simplicity of the law is a big aspect
play icon3:5
PM Modi LIVE: Big change in the laws of the country, simplicity of the law is a big aspect
Modi's gift to Kashi...new stadium will be inaugurated today
play icon1:54
Modi's gift to Kashi...new stadium will be inaugurated today
India Canada News: The actions of Justin Trudeau's Khalistani Nijjar...proof after proof!
play icon2:37
India Canada News: The actions of Justin Trudeau's Khalistani Nijjar...proof after proof!
Ram Rahim's murder...Khalistani Nijjar had taken training from Pakistan
play icon1:51
Ram Rahim's murder...Khalistani Nijjar had taken training from Pakistan

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan-3: Devotees In UP’s Moradabad Offer Special Prayer To Lord Ganesh For Pragyan Rover
play icon1:56
Chandrayaan-3: Devotees In UP’s Moradabad Offer Special Prayer To Lord Ganesh For Pragyan Rover
PM Modi LIVE: Big change in the laws of the country, simplicity of the law is a big aspect
play icon3:5
PM Modi LIVE: Big change in the laws of the country, simplicity of the law is a big aspect
Modi's gift to Kashi...new stadium will be inaugurated today
play icon1:54
Modi's gift to Kashi...new stadium will be inaugurated today
India Canada News: The actions of Justin Trudeau's Khalistani Nijjar...proof after proof!
play icon2:37
India Canada News: The actions of Justin Trudeau's Khalistani Nijjar...proof after proof!
Ram Rahim's murder...Khalistani Nijjar had taken training from Pakistan
play icon1:51
Ram Rahim's murder...Khalistani Nijjar had taken training from Pakistan