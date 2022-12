videoDetails

India-China faceoff in Tawang: “Chinese soldiers suffered more injuries”, says Arunachal MP

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh East condemned China for the faceoff between PLA and Indian troops along the Line of Actual Control at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. Tapir Gao said, “I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries. Indian soldiers at the border will not budge even an inch. The incident is condemnable.”