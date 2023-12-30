trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704410
India coalition government is being formed in the Lok Sabha elections, says Shiv Sena spokesperson

|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Ayodhya airport. After the inauguration of the airport, PM Modi also did a road show. After which PM Modi also addressed a public meeting. Today PM Modi said that Ramlala is coming to his home after 500 years. He mentioned his guarantee. On the other hand, Sanjay Raut said that if Shri Ram comes on January 22, BJP will also make him a candidate. Adhir Ranjan said that Ram temple is gradually becoming politics.

Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion: Expansion of Bhajan Lal Cabinet in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion: Expansion of Bhajan Lal Cabinet in Rajasthan
Malaika Arora Steps Out On The Streets Of Mumbai, Captivating Fans With Her Stylish Attire
Malaika Arora Steps Out On The Streets Of Mumbai, Captivating Fans With Her Stylish Attire
Bhumi Pednekar's Siblings Leave Everyone Confused With Their Striking Resemblance
Bhumi Pednekar's Siblings Leave Everyone Confused With Their Striking Resemblance
VIRAL VIDEO : Tall Chimpanzee Offers A Handwashing Gesture To the Man In the Jungle
VIRAL VIDEO : Tall Chimpanzee Offers A Handwashing Gesture To the Man In the Jungle
Urfi Javed Transforms From Waitress To Bartender
Urfi Javed Transforms From Waitress To Bartender

