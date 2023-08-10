trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647055
India defeats Pakistan by 4-0 In Asia Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament

|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Asia Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: With the help of captain Harmanpreet Singh's two goals, India defeated their arch-rivals Pakistan badly in the last match of the round robin league of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) hockey tournament on Wednesday. The Indian team made it to the semi-finals by staying on top on the basis of a resounding 4-0 win. For India, captain Harmanpreet Singh (15th and 23rd minute) scored two goals on the penalty corner. Jugraj Singh scored a penalty corner in the 36th minute. Akashdeep Singh scored a field goal in the 55th minute.

