India did not play against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023?

|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Anantnag Encounter Update: Clouds of danger are looming over the India-Pakistan match in the final of Asia Cup 2023. After the terrorist attack on security forces in Anantnag, Union Minister VK Singh said that India should isolate Pakistan, cricket-Bollywood relations with Pakistan are not good.
