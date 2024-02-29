trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726279
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Economy Breaking: Big news on India's economy

|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
Follow Us
India Economy Breaking: Big news is coming on India's economy. The economic growth rate from October to December 2023 has been 8.5 percent. Let us tell you that last year the growth rate was 8.3 percent.

All Videos

Himachal Political Crisis: Is Himachal CM Sukhu's chair in danger?
Play Icon01:07
Himachal Political Crisis: Is Himachal CM Sukhu's chair in danger?
CM Sukhu Acknowledges 'Some Failure': Himachal Congress Faces Crisis, Says DK Shivakumar
Play Icon01:36
CM Sukhu Acknowledges 'Some Failure': Himachal Congress Faces Crisis, Says DK Shivakumar
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amid TMC Leader's Arrest
Play Icon00:38
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amid TMC Leader's Arrest
Lok Sabha Election Opinion Poll: How many seats will BJP get in Andhra Pradesh?
Play Icon11:49
Lok Sabha Election Opinion Poll: How many seats will BJP get in Andhra Pradesh?
Sudhanshu Trivedi press conference on Shahjahan Sheikh Arrest
Play Icon02:04
Sudhanshu Trivedi press conference on Shahjahan Sheikh Arrest

Trending Videos

Himachal Political Crisis: Is Himachal CM Sukhu's chair in danger?
play icon1:7
Himachal Political Crisis: Is Himachal CM Sukhu's chair in danger?
CM Sukhu Acknowledges 'Some Failure': Himachal Congress Faces Crisis, Says DK Shivakumar
play icon1:36
CM Sukhu Acknowledges 'Some Failure': Himachal Congress Faces Crisis, Says DK Shivakumar
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amid TMC Leader's Arrest
play icon0:38
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Amid TMC Leader's Arrest
Lok Sabha Election Opinion Poll: How many seats will BJP get in Andhra Pradesh?
play icon11:49
Lok Sabha Election Opinion Poll: How many seats will BJP get in Andhra Pradesh?
Sudhanshu Trivedi press conference on Shahjahan Sheikh Arrest
play icon2:4
Sudhanshu Trivedi press conference on Shahjahan Sheikh Arrest