India hands over 5000 tonnes of rice to Madagascar as humanitarian assistance

Indian Ambassador in Madagascar, Abhay Kumar on September 07 handed over 5,000 tonnes of rice to Antananarivo's President Andry Rajoelina at the Iavoloha Palace in the island country.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Indian Ambassador in Madagascar, Abhay Kumar on September 07 handed over 5,000 tonnes of rice to Antananarivo's President Andry Rajoelina at the Iavoloha Palace in the island country.