India Launches 'Operation Ajay' in Israel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
Operation Ajay Launch: Israel Palestine War Update: ‘Operation Ajay’ is starting to ensure the return of Indians from Israel. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar made this announcement. More than 1300 Israeli people have died in Palestine-Israel attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has made it clear that this war will be costly for Hamas.
Israel Palestine War Updates: US top diplomat Blinken visits Israel
Israel Palestine War Updates: US top diplomat Blinken visits Israel
Operation Ajay Launch: Preparations made for return of Indians from Israel to their homeland
Operation Ajay Launch: Preparations made for return of Indians from Israel to their homeland
Israel Hamas War: When Vishal called the cameraman to the bunker in the middle of reporting
Israel Hamas War: When Vishal called the cameraman to the bunker in the middle of reporting
Jordan Getting Ready To Provide Help To War-Hit Gaza Strip
Jordan Getting Ready To Provide Help To War-Hit Gaza Strip
Israel Palestine War: Netanyahu threatens to destroy Hamas
Israel Palestine War: Netanyahu threatens to destroy Hamas

