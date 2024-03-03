trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726928
India on China Ship: India seizing Karachi bound Ship from China at Mumbai Port

|Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
India on China Ship: Big custom action at Mumbai port. Indian security agencies have seized a ship going from China to Pakistan at Mumbai port. This ship is claimed to have consignments related to nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

