India-Qatar Relation: Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to meet Indians returned from Qatar

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Qatar Indian Navy Officers: Indian government has got a major diplomatic victory in Qatar and eight former Indian sailors who were sentenced to death in Qatar have been released. The Ministry of External Affairs said that seven out of eight Indians have returned back to India. External Affairs Minister S. met these former marines who returned to India. Jaishankar can meet.

