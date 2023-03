videoDetails

India summons senior-most UK diplomat over taking down of National flag at London

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

India has summoned the British diplomat in Delhi over pulling down of National flag in London. They have demanded an explanation over the complete "absence of security" during the incident. In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India finds this "unacceptable". Pro-Khalistani elements attempted to pull down the Indian flag in London.