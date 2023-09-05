trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658251
India Vs Bharat Name: 'PM Modi is scared,' says Tejashwi Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has demanded removal of the word 'India' from the Constitution. He has demanded to amend the Constitution of India to make INDIA Bharat. Tejashwi Yadav said that Modi ji is scared of the alliance.
Anurag Thakur's sharp attack on Udhayanidhi Stalin
Anurag Thakur's sharp attack on Udhayanidhi Stalin
Fight between Congress workers in Karnal
Fight between Congress workers in Karnal
US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For Covid, Prez Biden Tests Negative: White House
US First Lady Jill Biden Tests Positive For Covid, Prez Biden Tests Negative: White House
BJP Rajya Sabha MP demands removal of ‘India’ from the Constitution, replaced with Bharat
BJP Rajya Sabha MP demands removal of ‘India’ from the Constitution, replaced with Bharat
Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, Nayanthara visit Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati
Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, Nayanthara visit Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati

