India vs England, World Cup 2023: Big shock to India!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
India and England will face each other in the 29th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023. It has been an opposite tournament between the two teams so far. At the same time, India has started the winning streak by winning five out of five matches. After losing four out of the five matches played so far, England has many questions to answer. Big blow to India before the England match. Hardik Pandya will not play tomorrow's match.
