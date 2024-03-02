trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726767
India Vs Thailand: Thailand Replaces Its Ambassador to WTO following strong protest by India

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
India-Thailand Relation: Thailand has recalled its ambassador from WTO. The reason for this is India. In fact, Thailand's Ambassador to WTO Pitfield had alleged that India is capturing international rice exports by purchasing rice at cheaper rates for PDS i.e. Public Distribution System. India had expressed strong objection to this allegation of Thailand before WTO.

