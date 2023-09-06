trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658835
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India... which was once INDIA? Who is Right.. Who is Wrong?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
A 5-day special session of Parliament has been called. ..And the uneasiness is that has not been called to remove the word India permanently and keep the name only Bharat? The debate started yesterday with the President's dinner invitation, on which "President of India" was written along with his name. Now the information about the Prime Minister's visit to Indonesia has further increased the uneasiness as to whether the name of the country will really no longer be India?
Follow Us

All Videos

“We are India, we know how to handle the world…” EAM Dr S Jaishankar ahead of G20 Summit
play icon1:9
“We are India, we know how to handle the world…” EAM Dr S Jaishankar ahead of G20 Summit
Rapper Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Gets A Lifetime Ban from a Boat Company In Venice
play icon1:48
Rapper Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Gets A Lifetime Ban from a Boat Company In Venice
G20 Summit: Preparations In Full Swing For The Summit, Takes Place At In Pragati Maidan
play icon1:12
G20 Summit: Preparations In Full Swing For The Summit, Takes Place At In Pragati Maidan
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
play icon9:23
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna With Australia's Matthew Ebden Reaches Men's Doubles Semi-Finals
play icon2:2
US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna With Australia's Matthew Ebden Reaches Men's Doubles Semi-Finals

Trending Videos

“We are India, we know how to handle the world…” EAM Dr S Jaishankar ahead of G20 Summit
play icon1:9
“We are India, we know how to handle the world…” EAM Dr S Jaishankar ahead of G20 Summit
Rapper Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Gets A Lifetime Ban from a Boat Company In Venice
play icon1:48
Rapper Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Gets A Lifetime Ban from a Boat Company In Venice
G20 Summit: Preparations In Full Swing For The Summit, Takes Place At In Pragati Maidan
play icon1:12
G20 Summit: Preparations In Full Swing For The Summit, Takes Place At In Pragati Maidan
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
play icon9:23
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna With Australia's Matthew Ebden Reaches Men's Doubles Semi-Finals
play icon2:2
US Open 2023: India's Rohan Bopanna With Australia's Matthew Ebden Reaches Men's Doubles Semi-Finals
Taal thok ke,shehzad poonawalla debate,Shehzad Poonawalla,India Reaction,india renamed as bharat,india rename,india renamed bharat news,india reaction by foreigners,india rename news,india renamed bharat tamil,india result,india replace by bharat,india rename tamil,india renamed bharat telugu,india reaction pakistan,india vs bharat debate,india vs bharat,indian renamed bharat,