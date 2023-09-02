trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656819
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India won the toss, decided to bat first

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
In the Asia Cup match to be played against Pakistan, India has won the toss and decided to bat first.
Follow Us

All Videos

Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.
play icon2:9
Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.
Players left the field...rain stopped the match
play icon1:26
Players left the field...rain stopped the match
India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE: Great coverage of the great match LIVE
play icon8:9
India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE: Great coverage of the great match LIVE
Pakistan announced playing 11
play icon2:44
Pakistan announced playing 11
IND vs PAK 2023 Weather Updates: The weather took a turn before the high voltage match!
play icon2:40
IND vs PAK 2023 Weather Updates: The weather took a turn before the high voltage match!

Trending Videos

Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.
play icon2:9
Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.
Players left the field...rain stopped the match
play icon1:26
Players left the field...rain stopped the match
India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE: Great coverage of the great match LIVE
play icon8:9
India Vs Pakistan Match LIVE: Great coverage of the great match LIVE
Pakistan announced playing 11
play icon2:44
Pakistan announced playing 11
IND vs PAK 2023 Weather Updates: The weather took a turn before the high voltage match!
play icon2:40
IND vs PAK 2023 Weather Updates: The weather took a turn before the high voltage match!
Asia Cup 2023,IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023,ind vs pak toss asia cup 2023,india vs pakistan asia cup 2023,ind vs pak toss asia cup,Rohit Sharma,Virat Kohli,Babar Azam,Shaheen Afridi,asia cup 2023 ind vs pak,IND vs PAK Asia Cup,shaheen afridi vs virat kohli,Ind vs Pak,India vs Pakistan,Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan,ind vs pak asia cup match 2023,ind vs pak asia cup 2023 playing 11,ind vs pak playing 11 asia cup 2023,2 sep ind vs pak asia cup match 2023,