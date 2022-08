India@75: India's accomplishments in the healthcare industry since independence

The healthcare industry in India has made significant strides over the past 75 years; at its current rate of growth (22% since 2016), it is predicted to reach $ 372 billion in 2022.

| Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 08:37 PM IST

The healthcare industry in India has made significant strides over the past 75 years; at its current rate of growth (22% since 2016), it is predicted to reach $ 372 billion in 2022.