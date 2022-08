India@75: India's Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour

The renowned Bharat Ratna award is given to India's "gems." It was established in 1954 and is the nation's highest civilian honour.

| Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 03:59 PM IST

The renowned Bharat Ratna award is given to India's "gems." It was established in 1954 and is the nation's highest civilian honour.