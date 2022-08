India@75: ISRO — India's remarkable space story

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been a pioneer in space exploration. It has demonstrated its unique technologies on numerous occasions, propelling it to a position among the world's top space organizations.

| Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

