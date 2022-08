India@75: Learn about India's incredible journey at the Olympics

India's relationship with the Olympics has spanned over a century, with its fair share of highs and lows. India first competed in the Olympics in 1900, when Norman Pritchard was the country's lone athlete.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 08:14 PM IST

India's relationship with the Olympics has spanned over a century, with its fair share of highs and lows. India first competed in the Olympics in 1900, when Norman Pritchard was the country's lone athlete.