NewsVideos

India@75: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel- India's Unifier

After 75 years of independence, India now has 29 states and 8 union territories. Prior to the partition of India in 1947, there were approximately 565 princely states. Here's how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel brought India together.

|Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
After 75 years of independence, India now has 29 states and 8 union territories. Prior to the partition of India in 1947, there were approximately 565 princely states. Here's how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel brought India together.

All Videos

India@75: Important advancements in healthcare
India@75: Important advancements in healthcare
Urvashi calls Pant ‘Cougar Hunter’, he says ‘mera peecha chooro’, what the whole story
Urvashi calls Pant ‘Cougar Hunter’, he says ‘mera peecha chooro’, what the whole story
Writer Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York
9:36
Writer Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York
DNA Breaking: Salman Rushdie attacked before delivering lecture in New York
25:29
DNA Breaking: Salman Rushdie attacked before delivering lecture in New York
Deshhit: Why North Koreans started crying after hearing about Kim Jong?
40:20
Deshhit: Why North Koreans started crying after hearing about Kim Jong?

Trending Videos

India@75: Important advancements in healthcare
Urvashi calls Pant ‘Cougar Hunter’, he says ‘mera peecha chooro’, what the whole story
9:36
Writer Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York
25:29
DNA Breaking: Salman Rushdie attacked before delivering lecture in New York
40:20
Deshhit: Why North Koreans started crying after hearing about Kim Jong?
75storiesofindia,