Indian Army Enhances Security in Gurez, Ahead of Republic Day, Night Patrolling with Latest Technology along LOC

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
With Republic Day approaching, the Indian Army takes proactive steps in Gurez, Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. The deployment of snipers and the enhanced implementation of advanced technology in intensified night patrolling aim to strengthen defenses along the Line of Control (LOC).

