Indian diaspora in London celebrates successful landing of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 on Moon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Indian diaspora on August 26 in London celebrated on Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the southern polar region of the Moon. They also raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. With the soft landing, India has become the 4th country to have successfully landed on the Moon’s surface. India also earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Moon.
