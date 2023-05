videoDetails

Indian educator Sudha Murty on casts her vote in Karnataka

| Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Indian educator, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty says I only think, my duty as a citizen to cast my vote, she also gives a message to young voters after casting her vote; saying, "Please look at us. We are oldies but we get up at 6 o'clock, come here and vote. Please learn from us. Voting is a sacred part of democracy..."