trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670229
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian government has given a big ultimatum to Canada

|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Big Breaking on India Canada Issue: The Indian government has given a big ultimatum to Canada on the terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar controversy. Canada has been asked to recall dozens of diplomats from the country, with the central government saying it will have to bring back about 40 diplomats by October 10. Canada had 62 diplomats in India and New Delhi has asked them to cut down 41 people.
Follow Us

All Videos

Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Randeep Hooda celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with soldiers in Mago Chuna village
play icon3:27
Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Randeep Hooda celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with soldiers in Mago Chuna village
UNESCO World Heritage Shimla-Kalka train service resumes after three months
play icon3:2
UNESCO World Heritage Shimla-Kalka train service resumes after three months
India gave a big blow to Justin Trudeau, took a tough decision
play icon12:56
India gave a big blow to Justin Trudeau, took a tough decision
Delhi Police arrested 3 ISIS wanted terrorists, including Shahnawaz, carrying reward of Rs 3 Lakh
play icon3:32
Delhi Police arrested 3 ISIS wanted terrorists, including Shahnawaz, carrying reward of Rs 3 Lakh
Breaking News: Indian government gives ultimatum to Trudeau government
play icon2:56
Breaking News: Indian government gives ultimatum to Trudeau government

Trending Videos

Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Randeep Hooda celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with soldiers in Mago Chuna village
play icon3:27
Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, Randeep Hooda celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with soldiers in Mago Chuna village
UNESCO World Heritage Shimla-Kalka train service resumes after three months
play icon3:2
UNESCO World Heritage Shimla-Kalka train service resumes after three months
India gave a big blow to Justin Trudeau, took a tough decision
play icon12:56
India gave a big blow to Justin Trudeau, took a tough decision
Delhi Police arrested 3 ISIS wanted terrorists, including Shahnawaz, carrying reward of Rs 3 Lakh
play icon3:32
Delhi Police arrested 3 ISIS wanted terrorists, including Shahnawaz, carrying reward of Rs 3 Lakh
Breaking News: Indian government gives ultimatum to Trudeau government
play icon2:56
Breaking News: Indian government gives ultimatum to Trudeau government
India Canada LIVE Update,india canada latest news,India Canada News LIVE,India Canada ties,hardeep singh nijjar row,India-Canada,Khalistani terror in Canada,NATO,Breaking News,Latest News,RAW,Doval,India Big Action On Canada,India tells Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomatic,Canada-India diplomatic rows,Jaishankar on canada,modi sikh,