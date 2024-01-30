trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715562
Indian Navy conducts successful Rescue operation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
The Indian Navy also freed 19 Pakistanis and 17 Iranians. The pirates had taken the ship Al Naemi with them to a distance of 800 miles from Kochi. But then with the help of INS Sumitra, Indian Navy started the operation and conducted the rescue.

