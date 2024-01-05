trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706443
Indian Navy monitors hijacked ship near Somalia

Sonam|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy is keeping a close watch on the hijacked ship 'MV Leela Norfolk'. There were 15 Indians on board the Liberian-flagged ship that was hijacked off the coast of Somalia. The Navy has dispatched INS Chennai to bring back 15 Indians aboard the hijacked ship.

