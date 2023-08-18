trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650320
Indian Navy performs maiden test drop of Made-in-India SAR Kit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
In yet another message of being ‘Aatmanirbhar’, Indian Navy successfully undertook the maiden test drop of an indigenous Search and Rescue Kit (SARK) on August 15. The Indian Navy tested the Made-in-India SARK from the Boeing P-8I long-range patrol aircraft.

