Indian Navy’s Seaking 42B Successfully Tested First Indigenously Developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Indian Navy with DRDO successfully undertook Guided Flight Trials of the first indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile on November 21. The tests were taken from the Indian Navy’s Seaking 42B Helicopter.
