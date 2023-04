videoDetails

Indian School receives bomb threat in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

A bomb threat has been received at a school located in Sadiq Nagar, Delhi. Delhi Police said that the Indian School located in Sadiq Nagar of Defense Police Station area has received a bomb threat through e-mail. At present the bomb squad has entered the school and is checking.