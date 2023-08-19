trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650751
Indian soldier on the border... Pakistan's evening has come

Aug 19, 2023
After the abolition of Article 370, the Indian Army has put an end to terrorism. Indian soldiers are guarding the border with great promptness. How the Indian Army cracks down on terrorists, see in this video.
