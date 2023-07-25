trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640211
Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Anju Nasrullah Love Story: Anju's Pakistani friend Nasrullah said on Monday that the Indian friend who had come to meet her would return to India after her visa expires on August 20. He dismissed the news of any love affair between them. Nasrullah (29) said he has no plans to marry 34-year-old Anju. Anju was born in Kailor village of Uttar Pradesh and lives in Bhiwadi, Alwar district of Rajasthan. Nasrulla and Anju became friends on Facebook in 2019.
