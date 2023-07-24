trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639866
Indian woman crosses border to meet lover in Pakistan

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
Anju Pakistan News: After Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman studying in love while playing PUBG, and Sachin of India, now the story of Anju and Nasrullah is coming to the fore. Now for the sake of love, a woman of India has crossed the border. The way Seema did not care about the restrictions of the border for Sachin. In the same way this Indian woman reached Pakistan to meet her lover. The name of this woman is Anju and her lover's name is Nasrullah. Watch Anju's exclusive interview in this report.
