India's CPI inflation rises 5 months high of 7.4% in Sep, industrial activity declines

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Rise in food prices drove India’s retail inflation high to 7.41% in September. For the ninth month in a row, retail inflation has remained above the RBI’s tolerance level of 6%. Inflation in food basket rose to 8.60% in September from 7.62% in August, reported by NSO.