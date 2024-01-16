trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710048
IndiGo pilot attacked over delay

Sonam|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 02:28 AM IST
A video of Indira Gandhi International Airport is going viral on social media. This video is from inside a plane of Indigo Airline. The co-pilot of this flight was slapped by a passenger.

