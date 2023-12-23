trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702108
Infiltration attempt failed in Akhnoor sector, 4 terrorists killed

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Indian Army has foiled the infiltration attempt in Akhnoor sector. Army has killed four Pakistani terrorists. Army's search operation is still going on in Akhnoor.

