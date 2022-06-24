NewsVideos

Inhaling laughing gas-oxygen mixture to help women with labour pain?

This govt.-run hospital is utilizing a combination of laughing gas and oxygen to treat women through labour pain. "During labour, when ladies can't tolerate the discomfort, we give them a mask attached to an Entonox cylinder," a doctor explained. "Every contraction includes inhaling gas," the doctor explained.

Jun 24, 2022
