Inhaling laughing gas-oxygen mixture to help women with labour pain?

This govt.-run hospital is utilizing a combination of laughing gas and oxygen to treat women through labour pain. "During labour, when ladies can't tolerate the discomfort, we give them a mask attached to an Entonox cylinder," a doctor explained. "Every contraction includes inhaling gas," the doctor explained.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

