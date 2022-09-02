INS Vikrant will further strengthen Indian Navy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant in Kochi, Kerala on September 02. Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikarant at Cochin shipyard limited. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that Indian Navy is always ready as the first responder to National and International level of crisis. “Indian Navy is always ready as the first responder to National and International level of crises. With the commissioning of INS Vikrant, the capability of the Indian Navy will be further strengthened,” he said.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

