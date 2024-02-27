trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725432
Instagram Influencer Anamika Bishnoi Shot Dead by Husband In Phalodi, Rajasthan

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
A deeply distressing video has emerged online, revealing the shocking moment when Instagram influencer #AnamikaBishnoi was fatally shot by her husband in #Phalodi, #Rajasthan. The horrifying incident, captured on CCTV in an office, is circulating on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern.

