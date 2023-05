videoDetails

Instagram's New Text-Based App; Leaked Image Reveals Twitter's Rival | Zee News English

| Updated: May 20, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

Instagram's New Text-Based App; Leaked Image Reveals Twitter's Rival | Zee News English Instagram is secretly working on a Twitter competitor, and now we know how the rumored text-based app might look and feel. A leaked image, circulated on social media, gives a sneak peek into the developing Instagram’s app that will compete against the microblogging giant Twitter in the coming months.