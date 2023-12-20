trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701182
Insulting the Vice President... PM Modi got support

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
PM Modi expressed grief by calling the Vice President on the mimicry issue. PM said- I have been suffering such insult for 20 years. The Vice President called mimicry an insult to his caste, Jats and farmers. Said in Rajya Sabha – Congress MP made a video and distributed it. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee spoke on the mimicry of the Vice President and said - there was no intention to hurt anyone.

