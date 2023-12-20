trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701200
Insulting the Vice President's caste in Parliament?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Politics has intensified after TMC MP copied Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. It is being told that a lawyer has filed a police complaint against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who mimicked the Vice President in the Parliament House premises. Meanwhile, Vice President Dhankhar has given a big statement on mimicry

